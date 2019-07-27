|
|
passed away on July 25, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 29, 1946 in Montgomery AL to the late Elsie Moses Harlin and Thomas Frederick Harlin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carol Taylor Harlin and their children Tom (Ashlee) and Heather Harlin. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Makenzie and Kaleb Harlin and Kinley Hughes. He was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a life member of the Kentucky Corps of Long Riflemen. Special thanks to Larry Lambert for his music and Amy Lutton who loved and cared for Phil and Carol. Visitation from 3-5 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 with a celebration of life service at 5 PM on Sunday at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing . Service in Roanoke AL at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Bluegrass Hospice 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504 or deathwithdignity.org. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 27, 2019