WYANT Philip "Phil" Alan Wyant, 82, passed away peacefully with his family on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Phil was born in Urbana, Ohio to the late Walter Mitchell and Laura Kathryn (Bishop) Wyant on March 28, 1937. He served his country proudly in the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1960 to 1962. Phil was a graduate of Xavier University where he obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration. In 1965 Phil married Carolyn McCord. Together, they celebrated 54 years of marriage and had two beautiful daughters, Lora Rachel and Holly Nell. In 1980 he and Carolyn started Perspectives, Inc., a Paint and Decorating Products Business in Lexington. With a central focus on customer service and Phil's master talent for paint matching, they grew Perspectives into a thriving family-run company that in 1985 was listed as one of Inc. Magazine's 500 fastest growing companies. In addition to growing Perspectives, Phil was active in Allpro, a national buying group where he served on the board(s) of the Southern Decorating Products Association and the National Decorating Products Association. Phil's dedication, talents and indefatigable work ethic shaped Perspectives into one of Southland's longest standing success stories where it continues to serve the community to this day, long after Phil's retirement. When Phil retired from Perspectives in 2004, he turned his attention to the Southland area community. He was a founding member and the first President of the Southland Association, whose mission to cultivate and energize the Southland area has become the backbone to a proud family of local and nationally run businesses. Some of Phil's most notable contributions to Southland were starting the Sunday Farmer's Market and the Southland Jamboree Bluegrass Music Series. Both of these unifying community events were complemented with his tireless efforts to beautify the area (e.g. planting trees along Southland Drive, painting the railroad bridge as well as the sidewalks beautification project), making the Southland experience enjoyable for everyone. He was a longtime faithful member of Centenary UMC where he served on various boards and committees. He loved travel, music, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Carolyn McCord Wyant; daughters, Lora Rachel Wyant (Dean) Selby of Prague, Czech Republic and Holly Nell Wyant (David) Van Dyke of Pasadena, CA; brothers, Gordon Michael Wyant of Honolulu, HI and Gary Mitchell Wyant of Urbana, OH; sister, Beverly Evans, also of Urbana, OH, and grandchildren, Henry Vincent Van Dyke and Olive Avery Van Dyke of Pasadena, CA. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Phil's arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church located at 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington on Saturday, September 28th, 11:00 am with Rev. James Williams presiding. Friends may visit in the chapel at Centenary, one hour prior to service time.To share a remembrance of Phil or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be sent to Centenary United Methodist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 26, 2019