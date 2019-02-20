Home

MONTICELLO -Phillip David Blevins, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday, February 15, 2019 at the A.B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born August 12, 1933 in Monticello, Kentucky, the son of the late Charlie and Zona Harris Blevins. He is survived by his children: Michael and his wife Patsy Blevins, Debbie and husband Doug Bertram, Cathy and husband Paul Miller and Steve and his wife Donna Blevins; six grandchildren: Brandy (Joe) Stephens, Casey Thompson, Sam (Katie) Bertram, Mandi (Rance) Martin, Yassmin (Cody) King, Kolby Blevins and seven great-grandchildren: Tanner and Keesha Thompson, Reeve Stephens, Ava and Asher Bertram and Blevins and Davis Martin with a host of nieces, nephews. Phillip was preceded by his parents, and sisters: Opal Riddle and Maxine Carrender. He was a member of the Piney Woods Mission and was a construction worker and lifelong cattle farmer. The funeral service will be held 11AM Wed in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5 until 8PM Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
