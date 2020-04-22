Home

Phillip J. Hite

Phillip J. Hite Obituary
HITE Phillip J., 65, died on Apr. 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Betty Ballard Hite and brother of the late Donna Jean Hite. Phillip was a mutual clerk for Keeneland and Churchill Downs and an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He had many cousins and special friends including Noble, Debbie, Charlie, Jessica, and Clenet (deceased). Private Service will be at Calvary Cemetery and a public service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phillip may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass or St. Paul Catholic Church.www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 22, 2020
