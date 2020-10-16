SHARKEY Phillip Nathen, 69, of Lexington, KY, passed away Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lexington, KY, Oct. 25, 1950 to the late John and Hallie Sharkey. He was retired from IBM / Lexmark after 31 years. He was preceded in death by three sisters; two brothers; and one son-in-law, Richard VanHoose. He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Sharkey; three daughters, Sonya Arnold (Clayton), Jill Sharkey, and Jessie Sharkey (Randy); three grandchildren, Clay and Jacob Arnold, and Zoe VanHoose; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tues., Oct. 20, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Entombment will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 am 12 pm and 5-8 pm Mon., Oct. 19 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's' Foundation, 200 SE 1st St.: Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the American Cancer Society
, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40504.