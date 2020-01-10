|
|
|
Mrs. Phyllis Lee (Tuggle) McGill, age 78, passed away Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at her residence in Albany, Kentucky. She was the daughter of James O. and Mildred Agnes (Carlton) Tuggle. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willie Lee McGill, a daughter, Mary Ellen McGill, two infants, and a brother Waymon Tuggle. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Ruth Ann) McGill, Jerldene McGill, Ronald (Anna) McGill, Donald (Rachel) McGill, brother Bobby Tuggle, grandchildren Bridget, Hannah, Trena, Noah, and Logan, all of Albany, Kentucky. The funeral service for Mrs. Phyllis Lee (Tuggle) McGill will be conducted Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro Donald McGill, officiating. Burial will follow in the Highway Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 PM. (CST) on Thursday, January 09, 2020 until the funeral time, at the funeral home. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 10, 2020