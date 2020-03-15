Home

Phyllis Amelia Diehl Dinkins, 88, died peacefully in her sleep in Wilmore, Kentucky on March 8th, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Phyllis will be remembered for her deep abiding faith, her radiant smile, and her encouraging words. Born in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, on Groundhog’s Day (2/2/32), Phyllis graduated from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, in 1954. She married her college sweetheart, Burrell Dinkins, on August 5th, 1955. Phyllis’s teaching, ministry, and evangelizing took her to Cuba, Brazil, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, and Kentucky. Phyllis was an avid reader, a creative cook, and loved arts and crafts. She was a true believer in practicing hospitality and celebrating others. Phyllis will be greatly missed by friends and family, including her sister Ruth Feagin Gordon, husband Burrell Dinkins, son Randy (wife Billie), daughter Ruth (husband Bob), son Walter (wife Becky), daughter Susana (husband Ray), and son Paul (wife Susan), and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers. In lieu of flowers or other material gifts, those wishing to express their love for Phyllis can dedicate a donation in her name to Wesley Village (wvillage.org), or by mailing a check to: Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore, KY 40390. A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at the Wilmore Free Methodist Church at 1200 Lexington Road, Wilmore KY, on Saturday, March 28th, at 2 PM.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020
