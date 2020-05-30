Phyllis Ann Hudson, 55, loving wife of Donnie Hudson, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Woodford County on April 12, 1965 to the late Loran Wilson and Loretta Stevens Wilson. Phyllis was a 1983 graduate of Woodford County High School and retired from the city of Midway after 21 years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Wilson and sisters Mary Katherine Lee, and Loretta Carol McKinney. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Donnie Ray Hudson, she was a wonderful mother to her daughter, Sarah Wilson, Brothers, Stevie (Amber) Wilson, Lonnie Wilson, Brother-in-law, Ronnie Hudson, sisters-in-law, Debbie Hudson, Margaret Dunn, and her special nieces, Jenny Gill, and Cindy Craig. Private services will be held and interment will be at Midway Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hudson, Derek Hudson, Stevie Wilson, Grayson Vandegrift, Andrew Wilson and Jimmie Pantina. Honorary pallbearers will be Cindy Craig, Peggy Irwin, Debbie Hudson, Jenny Gill, and Amber Wilson. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence here on Phyllis’s tribute wall.



