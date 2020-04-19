|
On April 17, 2020, and eleven days before her 79th birthday, Phyllis Buckler Haight walked away from this earth to a big, beautiful wildflower trail in the sky. Her spirit is free and will be there waiting on us, but also encouraging us to live free and happy while we are here. Her love of the natural world guided her life and led her to establish her home in the forest beauty of Morehead, Kentucky, after growing up in Grayson and giving Colorado a try. Her Environmental Science degree from Morehead State University directed her to a career with the Kentucky Departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection in an effort to keep Kentucky green and beautiful. Those who have gone ahead and were waiting to welcome her include her parents, Ott and Alma Lee Buckler; her sisters, Carla Buckler, Marg McGuire and Bo Fankell; her son, John O’Leary Haight II; and her grandson, Josh Griffith. She is leaving behind her daughter, and most ardent wildflower partner, Lajuanda Haight-Maybriar (Jon); her much-loved and cherished grandsons and great-grandson, Evan Flaugher, Nodin Haight, and Xavier Griffith; her steadfast and beloved friend, Jackie Kogelman; and her nieces, nephew, cousins and uncles. Phyllis chose cremation and was very adamant she didn’t want a service. We are following her feisty demands one last time. If you wish to honor her memory, please take the time to appreciate and protect the beauty of nature around you, and think of her when you see a lovely wildflower in bloom. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020