Phyllis Hanna, six days shy of her 93rd birthday, died on May 9, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Charlestown, IN, she was the daughter of Dr. William Dana Shelby & Dr. Elizabeth Carper Shelby. Phyllis graduated from Indiana University& was married to Charles Morton Hanna, Jr. Together they raised four children, Jill Hanna (Rich Haley), Lyle Shelby Hanna (Mary Diane), William Morton Hanna (Nancy) & Patrick Carper Hanna (Lynn). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Dustin Hanna (Lisbet), Ramey Hanna, Jaime Haley (Erin Fortney), Casey Haley (Lori), Brent Shelby Hanna, Colin Hanna & William Hanna & seven great-grandchildren, Chloe, Riley & Lilly Haley, Alexis & Reese Hanna, Zachary & Delaney Hanna. While the children were young, Phyllis was a home manager & full-time child educator. She later devoted herself both to volunteering for non-profit groups & was employed by the University of Kentucky Council on Aging to develop programs for retired students for the "Emeritus Corps" where she managed the correspondence course program. Along with Charlie & others, she helped found Habitat for Humanity in Lexington. She started Blessings in a Backpack in Lexington & was in the Mother-to-Mother program where she mentored a young mother for over twenty years. Phyllis was an active leader at Hunter Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where she served on the Session & belonged to the Presbyterian Women of Hunter. In spite of being shy, Phyllis was a bright light to her family, friends & others around her & worked quietly & tirelessly to help others in need. We will celebrate Phyllis' life on Sunday, May 19 at 4:30 pm at Hunter Presbyterian Church, 109 Rosemont Garden.Visitation is at 3:30 & a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hunter Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary