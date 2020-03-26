|
SHOUSE Phyllis Quinn, beloved Mother, died at 84 on Saturday March 21, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Dora Madge Steverson Lairson. Phyllis enjoyed being a clerical worker at Bluegrass Orthopedics and was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School. Survivors include son, Mark (Christa) Shouse; a daughter, Angela (Brennan) Royalty; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Irene Mullins and Shirley Berry. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacki Shouse. A private service will be held. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name are suggested to Meals on Wheels or God's Pantry.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2020