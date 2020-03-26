Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hhouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHOUSE Phyllis Quinn, beloved Mother, died at 84 on Saturday March 21, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Dora Madge Steverson Lairson. Phyllis enjoyed being a clerical worker at Bluegrass Orthopedics and was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School. Survivors include son, Mark (Christa) Shouse; a daughter, Angela (Brennan) Royalty; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Irene Mullins and Shirley Berry. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacki Shouse. A private service will be held. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name are suggested to Meals on Wheels or God's Pantry.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -