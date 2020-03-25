|
|
Phyllis Jenness "Now Spring Beauties sing your songs, fill the land with your sweet tones for Phyllis the Songster's come back home." - Judith A. Lesnaw NORTHBORO, MA on July 9, 1922 Phyllis left this earth peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 to be in a place where she can sing on and on. She was educated in math and science at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, MA then continued private studies in music while performing in various events in NYC. She moved to Lexington, KY in 1954 when she took a position at UK teaching music, singing, and conducting. At UK she began the tradition of yearly productions of either operas or operettas, helping to launch UK's well-respected opera department. Seeing that there was no community chorus in Lexington, she founded The Lexington Singers in 1959 with about 30 members. Today it has over 150 members and is one of the longest continuously existing community choruses in the US. After retiring from UK in 1993, Phyllis began a program of classes called "Be A Better Singer' which encouraged singers of all ages and levels to improve their singing skills. Tuition from the classes went to several charities, and through the years Phyllis was able to contribute about $150,000 to worthwhile causes. Until only a few weeks ago, at age 97 she was still supporting these charities by teaching four singing classes each weekend as well as private students during the week. Phyllis is survived by Lori White, her wife and companion of more than 30 years, as well as by her nephew, Robert Jenness, his wife, Carol, and their children. She will be missed by countless loving friends and students. Phyllis was many things to many different people. Words that come up when friends and students remember her include: generous, supporting, loving, encouraging, supportive, forthright, honest, ethical, exacting, beautiful, generous, keen, irreplaceable, daring, courageous, wickedly funny, incredibly sweet...and a peace activist who never gave up the fight. She was amazingly strong and yet vulnerable. Generous to a fault, she was taken advantage of more than once, but she never hesitated to be generous again. She was a rock. She was a goddess. She was a sensei. She attained an intelligence of life and living at an early age that most people never attain and was able to coax out the best in everyone. She was a luminous teacher who felt there was no place for mediocrity or whining either from herself or others. She was a spiritual guide who taught students to find their true voice. One of her oft-used phrases for which she will be remembered is, "Stop talking and sing!" A tribute concert will be held at some point in the future. Contributions in Phyllis's honor can be made to The Lexington Singers, Inc., P.O. Box 23002, Lexington, KY 40523 lexsing.org/support-us.html
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 25, 2020