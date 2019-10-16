|
Phyllis Wright Kirkland, age 76 , of Adrian, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00PM in Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, KY. Born in Lexington, KY, Phyllis was the daughter of the late John Ward Wright and the late Pietertje Smits Wright. She graduated from the University of Kentucky where she was a charter member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and an avid Wildcat fan. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Dublin, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Kirkland, Sr., and sister, Patty Greer. Survivors include her son, David Kirkland (Susan), of Moultrie, GA; daughters, Sarah Hutcheson (Daniel), of Soperton, GA and Ethel Hagans, of Adrian, GA; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and sister, Mary Frances Pack, of Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial registry.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 16, 2019