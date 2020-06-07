Phyllis Marie Hatton McDaniel, 73 and wife of Ron McDaniel passed away at her home in LaGrange on June 5, 2020. Born to Ruby Snider and the late Carl Hatton on Dec. 3, 1946 in Newport, RI. She was a Christian. A graduate of Lafayette High School (’65), she was a medical transcriptionist at the Lexington VA Hospital until her retirement. Phyllis enjoyed reading and was an avid conversationalist. In addition to her husband of 53 years and her mother, she is survived by her three children, Karen (Scott) Johnson, Scott McDaniel, and Amy (Mike) Morter; brother Carl Hatton, Jr.; sisters, Pat McDaniel, Sharron Haroutunian, and Jeanette Hatton; and 8 grandchildren. The visitation will take place on Wednesday from 1-3pm, followed immediately by the funeral at 3pm, at Milward-Southland. Note: KY state Covid requirements will be observed. Donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, https://www.lcfamerica.org/. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.