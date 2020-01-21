|
|
CHEUVRONT Phyllis Rich, 88, widow of Karl "Rusty" Cheuvront, passed away Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Winchester, she was a daughter of the late Dexter and Hallie Pearl Rice Rich. Family and friends were always the center of her life. Phyllis was extremely involved in all aspects and activities of her children's and grandchildren's lives. In the early years she was always homeroom mother for all three children, taxi driver for every sporting and cheerleading practice and games. Her home was the gathering spot for the neighborhood children, other family members and always multiple dogs. Phyllis was known for both her inner and outer beauty, as well as her unsurpassed cooking and hospitality. She was passionate about playing golf at the Winchester Country Club. A former member of the Lexington Woman's Club, she participated in and was chairwoman of the Lexington Follies. Phyllis was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Winchester where she was a member of the Alter Guild and participated in the Daughters of the King, now worshiping at Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington. She is survived by a daughter, Alyson Cheuvront (David) Codell, Lexington; 2 sons, Rusty Cheuvront, Jr., Louisville, and Pat (Cathy) Cheuvront, Tampa, FL; 3 grandchildren, Will (Shani) Codell, Patrick (Laura) Codell, and Patrick Cheuvront; a great granddaughter, Anna Claire Codell; and 3 sisters, Peggy Moody, Karla McLain, and Karen Kloeker. A memorial service will be 1:30 pm Thur, Jan. 23, 2020 at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, 40507 with a gathering of family and friends reception to follow the service at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020