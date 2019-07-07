|
95, of Lexington, passed away Wed., July 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 18, 1923 in Pulaski, IA to the late Edward and Dora May Augspurger. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and former director of nursing at Davis County Hospital in Iowa. Phyllis was a staff nurse at St. Joe Hospital for 15 plus years and a medical advisor with Ask A Nurse where she ended her nursing career at 70 years old. Phyllis is survived by a son, Tracy (Melody) Williams, and was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm on Tues., July 9, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be from 12:30 am until the service time on Tues. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019