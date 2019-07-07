Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ruth Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Ruth Williams Obituary
95, of Lexington, passed away Wed., July 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 18, 1923 in Pulaski, IA to the late Edward and Dora May Augspurger. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and former director of nursing at Davis County Hospital in Iowa. Phyllis was a staff nurse at St. Joe Hospital for 15 plus years and a medical advisor with Ask A Nurse where she ended her nursing career at 70 years old. Phyllis is survived by a son, Tracy (Melody) Williams, and was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm on Tues., July 9, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be from 12:30 am until the service time on Tues. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now