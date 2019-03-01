Home

SCHER Phyllis Strauss, 89, of Boca Raton, FL and Lexington native, and beloved wife of 70 years of Stanley Bernard Scher passed away Feb. 27, 2019. Born to the late James M. Strauss and Nanette Wile Strauss on Feb. 10, 1930, she was a lifetime member of Temple Adath Israel. She had been active in the Baby Health Service, National Council of Jewish Women, Planned Parenthood, a UK Fellow, and a lifetime member of Hadassah. Phyllis and Stanley owned and operated the Handbag House and Uniforms Unlimited until their retirement. In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter Nancy (Barry) Tate of Lexington; daughter-in-law Libby Scher; 2 adored grandchildren, Jamie (Bradford) Fine of Lexington and Sydney (Shawn) Blumenthal of Indianapolis, IN; 7 cherished great-grandchildren: Laine, Seth, Mason, and Zachary Fine and Burke, Ava, and Dane Bluementhal; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Robert L. Scher and Lawrence J. Scher. Services will be held on Monday at Temple Adath Israel: Visitation from 12-1, Funeral at 1. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bob and Larry Scher Memorial Fund at Temple Adath Israel. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
