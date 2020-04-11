|
|
|
Phyllis Ann Pennington Simpson, 90, of Louisa, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born on June 2, 1929 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Charles Roman Pennington and Louise Gosney Pennington. Mrs. Simpson was retired from Humana Hospital Louisa where she was the Laboratory Manager. She was a graduate of Ashland High School in Ashland, Kentucky. She received her undergraduate degree from Berea College and her master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She was a dedicated and long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, Louisa, Kentucky where she was active in the United Methodist Women and attended the Wesley Guild Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Louise Chapter 292 (past Worthy Matron). She was a Life Member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association. Phyllis was a gifted sewer, an avid reader and selfless and supportive wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2012 by her husband of 60 years Robert Kenneth Simpson; a sister, Mary Louise Pennington Mason and a brother, Charles Roman Pennington, Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Robin Simpson Smith (Thomas) of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; Rhonda Simpson Wilson (Jeffrey) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Robert Christian Smith, Emma Kathleen Smith, Hailey Wilson Barrow (Spencer) and Julia Frances Wilson; her “brother Bob”, Clarence Robert Pennington and sister-in-law Carolyn, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be in the Vaughn Family Cemetery in Louisa, the Reverend Leigh Ann Maynard officiating. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First United Methodist Church in Louisa. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Simpson and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2020