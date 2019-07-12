Home

Prentice C. Martin, 51, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019 at his home. Prentice was born September 28, 1967 in Catskill, NY to the late Larry and Brenda Martin. Prentice had no biological children or grandchildren, but had many that he claimed and loved as his own. He is survived by his friends DeLynna Johnson and Alicia Elliott, brother James Martin, sister Heather Martin, and many nieces and nephews. As were Prentice's wishes, he will be cremated. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Martin and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019
