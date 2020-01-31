|
|
|
Preston Wayne “PW” Britton, 77, of Versailles passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born February 22, 1942 in Versailles, son of the late Jesse M. Britton and Geneva Dozier Karsner. Preston was a graduate of Versailles High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Enterprise (CVAN-65Preston spent most of his career in the Dry Cleaning industry, even owning Victone Cleaners in Versailles. In his later years, Preston delivered burial vaults for Combs Wilbert, Inc. of Versailles. Preston will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Tiffany (Kevin) Wash, Jessamine County, Tammy (Chris) Morgan, Louisville, brother, Buddie Britton, Versailles, grandchildren, Logan Wash, Lyndsay Wash, Taylor Morgan, Britton Morgan, Lainey Morgan and great-grandson, Hunter Wash. Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, February 3, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Logan Wash, Kevin Wash, Chris Morgan, Buddie Britton, and Raymond Buffin. Honorary pallbearer will be Lou Rose. Memorial donations are suggested to the Lexington VA Medical Center, 1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 31, 2020