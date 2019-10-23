|
SPENCER Princess Howard, 99, of Lexington, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Princess was a member of Uttingertown Baptist Church for 86 years, served over 60 years as the Director of Music, and was a retired school teacher for the Fayette County Public School System. She was also a member of the Sisters Benevolent Club, Uttingertown Missionary Society, and UBS Lodge #28, Briar Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, David; her son-in-law, Rev. Sylvester Coleman; sisters Cleo Howard, Sara C. Johnson, Naomi Howard, Lena Mae Howard, Ann Holmes, Talitha Howard, Sophia Butler, Elaine Stewart, Loretta Howard, and Virginia French; and brothers Walter Howard and Thomas Howard. Left to cherish her memory are her children: David P. Spencer (Marion), Brenda Spencer Coleman, and Phyllis Spencer Alcorn (James); 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and church family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Uttingertown Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 11:00am until the start of service. Arr: Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2019