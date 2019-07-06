Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Ashland, KY
Priscilla H. Sarven


1935 - 2019
SARVEN Priscilla H., 84, died July 4, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born May 18, 1935 in Ashland, KY, she was the daughter of the late John Patrick and Edna Senora Meade Howard. Ms. Sarven was a member of Holy Family Church where she also attended school. She retired from Kentucky Medical Services. Survivors include two children: son, David J. (Barbara) Sarven and daughter, Deborah A. (John) Gerardi; three grandchildren, Christa Burchett, John Gerardi II and Christopher Sarven; five great grandchildren, Jalyn Badgett, Jordyn Harris, Chelsey Gerardi, John Gerardi III and Maxwell Sarven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am Mon., July 8 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland, KY. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sun. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 6, 2019
