Pryce Sebastian, 74, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center. He was born on February 18, 1946 in Owsley County, Kentucky to the late Barry Sebastian and Nana Atwood Sebastian. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving as a tank commander, Specialist 4, where he received a Bronze Star. Pryce was a farmer and was retired from Atlantis Plastic as a line supervisor. He loved horses, gardening, the outdoors, playing cards, laughing and enjoying himself. Survivors include his children, Stephen Sebastian and Sharon (Rickey) Shuler, three grandsons, Ethan (Hannah) Shuler, Evan Shuler and Aidan Shuler, a great-granddaughter, Delaney Shuler. Additional survivors include his siblings, James (Lottie) Sebastian, Luther (Linda) Sebastian, Barry (Sandra) Sebastian, Irene (Sam) Campbell, Ethel (Jim) Welsh, Cora (James) Miles and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Wardie (Mary) Sebastian, Elijah (Rebecca “Ann”) Sebastian, Laura (Cecil) McIntosh, William Sebastian and a grandchild, Billie Sebastian Shuler. Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Campbell officiating. Visitation will be 10AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020