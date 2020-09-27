CHAMBLIN R. Anthony "Tony", a longtime horse racing industry executive, an ambassador for the industry, and a beloved member of the community passed away peacefully Sunday September 20 th at his home. Tony was born in Flora, Illinois on May 15, 1939. He was the youngest of 4 children, and enjoyed an idyllic post-depression childhood in a small mid-western town. Tony attended Flora High School where he was a star athlete and played varsity football, basketball, baseball, track and tennis. He attended Milliken University in Decatur, Ill., where he majored in English, and received 5 college varsity letters in football and tennis. After graduating college at age 23, Tony became the youngest sports editor in the country of a paper with over 100,000 in circulation (Evansville Courier & Press). During his early career as a sports writer and editor Tony won a US Basketball Writers Association award and US Football Writers Association award for his coverage, and wrote for Sports Illustrated and Newsweek. In 1965 Tony became President, publisher and editor of The Horseman's Journal. This new role was the beginning of an almost 50-year career in the horse racing industry. Over the years he served as the chief executive of the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA), President and General Manager of Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Racetrack, and President and CEO of the Association of Racing Commissioners' International (ARCI). He received numerous awards and accolades through his accomplished career. Along the way Tony traveled the world promoting US horse racing interests. His work took him to more than 100 racetracks in the US and Canada. As an ambassador for racing Tony was asked to speak on the industry in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Mexico, France, the Middle East, Australia, South America, South Africa and Russia, among other countries. Tony was a mentor to many inside and outside of racing and encouraged everyone to follow their dreams. Upon retirement in 2001, Tony enjoyed helping his wife Debbie in their French antique store in downtown Lexington, Belle Maison Antiques. His warmth and hospitality were appreciated by customers and he loved visiting with them. Tony also served as the President of the Ashland Park Neighborhood Association, the historic neighborhood where he lived for 27 years. He was instrumental in expanding the H-1 overlay in Ashland Park, for which they received the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation Barbara Hulette Award. Later in life Tony was a proud advocate for the Water Hay Oats Alliance (WHOA), a grassroots movement supporting federal legislation to eliminate race-day medication and dedicated to changing negative public perceptions of the sport. Tony was a member of the Lexington Tennis Club for many years where his competitive spirit thrived and he found camaraderie among his tennis groups and made many fond friendships. He was a lifelong sportsman, and watching and attending spectator sports was a true passion of Tony's, as was keeping up with current events by reading the newspapers every day. Tony was a true gentleman. He was one of a kind, and his zest for life and love of learning were infectious. He had a genuine kindness and the gift of being a wonderful listener. Inspired by his love of journalism, he was passionate about listening and getting to know people and their stories. With a warm smile he went through life with grace and compassion. He led an incredibly interesting and full life surrounded by family and friends who brought him much joy. Tony's accomplishments are remarkable, and are only surpassed by the quality of the man. His journey brought him much success and extraordinary life experiences, but his proudest legacy was his family. After 10 years of bravely fighting through the ups and downs of congestive heart failure, he passed away peacefully at his home with family which brings us much comfort. The family would like to thank all of Tony's doctors over the years who gave him such brilliant care, and especially Dr. Tyler Richmond (Baptist Health) and Dr. Margaret Redfield (Mayo Clinic Rochester). He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Debbie; two daughters, Margaret McClintock (Rick) of Tampa, and Kaitlin Chamblin (Alistair Hodgson) of Lexington; a son, Keith Chamblin of Lexington, and 6 grandchildren; Will McClintock, Macy McClintock, Matthew Chamblin, Michael Chamblin, Lilly Chamblin, and Whitfield Hodgson. Tony was also loved and adored by his father in law, sister in laws, brother in laws, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm (oldfriendsequine.org
).