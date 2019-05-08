|
|
|
Rachel Cavins Dunn, age 37, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, formerly of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Rachel was born September 29, 1981 in Floyd County, Kentucky, daughter of Betty Music Royse of Paintsville, Kentucky and the late Kermit Daryl Cavins. Rachel is survived by her husband, Patrick Benton Dunn; one brother John Christopher Cavins of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; one niece, Sydney Cavins of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; close friend, Amanda Bailey; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Tommy Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Memorial Park, at Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rachel Cavins Dunn.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019
