LEWIS Rachel Johnson, wife of Owen H. Lewis died June 9 th , 2020. A native of Warren County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Theron McTyre and Mattie Harlan Johnson. A graduate of South Warren School, she received a B.S. degree in Home Economics from the University of Kentucky. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Phi Upsilon Omicron honorary. She worked with the University of Kentucky Extension Service as a Home Demonstration Agent in Fayette County. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, deacon and trustee. She also worked with the Meals on Wheels program and taught Sunday school. She was an active member of Chapter R, P.E.O. Sisterhood. A charter member of the Metropolitan Woman's Club, she served as president from 1963-65. She also worked with several other community organizations. Affectionally known as Mema, Rachel surrounded her family with love and enjoyed nothing more than filling us with warmth, kindness, food, and much needed advice. Rachel taught us and many others the meaning of family, hospitality and grace. Her precious dedication to Owen was a sight to behold. She set a wonderful example of selfless love to her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her brother, Robert T. Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Owen; a son, Raymond Lewis and his wife, Joan of Wheaton, IL; two daughters, Lucy Caldwell and her husband Bowen of Charlotte, NC and Susan Plueger and her husband, Jeff of Georgetown, KY. Also surviving are grandchildren, Ben Lewis; Tyler Caldwell (Bella), Rachel Austin (Mitchell), and Becca Jones (Larsen); Donnie Plueger; and four greatgrandsons. Memorial gifts may be made to Second Presbyterian Meals on Wheels or Second Presbyterian Church Preservation Trust Fund, 460 East Main Street, 40507. There will a private burial service with the hope of celebrating Rachel's life together at a later date.



