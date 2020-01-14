Home

Radhakrishna Neerukonda
Dr. Radhakrishna Neerukonda

Dr. Radhakrishna Neerukonda

Dr. Radhakrishna Neerukonda Obituary
90, of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Machinenipalem, India on June 10, 1929. He graduated from Stanley Medical College in Madras in May 1955 and practiced medicine in Bhainsa, India for over 40 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and doctor. He is survived by his wife Sarojini Devi; children Sampath (Manjula), Shanti Kiran (Sirisha), and Durga Rani (Ramesh); grandchildren Shashi, Smitha, Neelima, Vamsee, Namita, and Rehan. The family would like to express their thanks for the care and support provided by Bluegrass Hospice Service and friends. The family welcomes friends on January 25th at 12pm at the Bharatiya Temple and Cultural Center for the memorial service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020
Remember
