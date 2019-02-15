|
|
LOGAN Rady Deanna, 47, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William S. Logan III; stepchildren, Makenna and D'Yantae Logan; siblings, Jeff Bryant (Patti), Kelly Bryant Cohn (Jason) and Tammie Bryant Fister (Norbert). Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First African Baptist Church, 465 Price Rd, Lexington, KY 40508, with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Bluegrass Memorial Garden, Lexington, KY. Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019