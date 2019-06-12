DOYLE Ralph Billy, born Oct. 10, 1929, died on June 7, 2019. He was the widower of his beloved wife, Doris Jean for nearly 62 years, whom he married on Feb. 17, 1951. They were both born in St. Louis, MO. Father of Janet Felts; grandfather of Melissa (Kevin) Brock, Sabrina Felts; great grandfather of Silas Brock; brother of Doris Faulkner (deceased), Delores Wesemann, and Carol (Arnold) Frentzel; and uncle to 5 nephews and a niece. He was retired US Army Master Sergeant and a Vietnam Veteran. He also had over 20 years active duty and over 10 years in the US Army Reserve 100th Division. He was a member of VFW Post 680 and American Legion Post 341, Lexington. He was a Kentucky Colonel and member of American Legion Post 24, Georgetown, KY. He had many dear friends and a special friend, Denise Mullins. Special thanks to his caregivers, Loretta Centers, Lorene Brumley, and Vickie Clark. Visitation will be Fri., June 14, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, with the service at 11:30 AM, Milward-Broadway. Burial will be at the Lexington Cemetery. Donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary