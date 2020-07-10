Ralph Lloyd Hodson May 7, 1927 - July 4, 2020 of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 93 on Saturday July 4, 2020. He was the son of John and Celia, survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Jones Hodson, son Daniel (Heather) & daughter, Carole Hodson Taulbee (John S. "Pete") and his beloved grandchildren, Daniel Kyler (Alex), Hallie Hodson and Matthew Taulbee. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating high school in 1945, Ralph served in the US Army Air Corps. Upon honorable discharge, he spent years running heavy equipment and working construction before moving to Kentucky in 1975, eventually retiring as Coal Production Manager for Martiki Coal. After retirement, Ralph and Janice moved to Charleston, SC for 20 years. After retiring for the final time in 2007, they moved to Texas to be near his son and family, eventually settling in Kentucky in 2019 to be near his daughter and family.