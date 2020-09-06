HUFFSEY, RALPH R.,BS, MS,MA,MS,ScD passed away on August 20th at the age of 87. The son of Dr. and Mrs. Irving M. Huffsey, Ralph grew up in Louisville and attended Louisville Male High School. He served in the US Army and was stationed at both Fort Bliss and Fort Meade. Ralph served as Head of the Physics Departments at Northern Alabama University and Missouri Valley College before returning to Kentucky where he was the Associate Director of the Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute and Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Civil Engineering at the University of Kentucky. Ralph was elected to Sigma Pi Sigma (Physics Honorary) and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the American Theater Organ Society. He was both a Kentucky Colonel and a Kentucky Admiral. Ralph enjoyed cabinet making, fixing old wind up clocks and his Friday Morning Discussion Group. He was an academic at heart with varying interests including researching the resonance of subatomic particles, number theory and leaking underground tanks. Ralph is survived by his beloved partner, Joan Bostrom. Donations are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
.