1/1
RALPH R.BS MSMAMSScD HUFFSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUFFSEY, RALPH R.,BS, MS,MA,MS,ScD passed away on August 20th at the age of 87. The son of Dr. and Mrs. Irving M. Huffsey, Ralph grew up in Louisville and attended Louisville Male High School. He served in the US Army and was stationed at both Fort Bliss and Fort Meade. Ralph served as Head of the Physics Departments at Northern Alabama University and Missouri Valley College before returning to Kentucky where he was the Associate Director of the Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute and Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Civil Engineering at the University of Kentucky. Ralph was elected to Sigma Pi Sigma (Physics Honorary) and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the American Theater Organ Society. He was both a Kentucky Colonel and a Kentucky Admiral. Ralph enjoyed cabinet making, fixing old wind up clocks and his Friday Morning Discussion Group. He was an academic at heart with varying interests including researching the resonance of subatomic particles, number theory and leaking underground tanks. Ralph is survived by his beloved partner, Joan Bostrom. Donations are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved