1/1
Ralph Stephen "Bud" Michaels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAELS Ralph Stephen "Bud", born August 8, 1959, was Promoted to Glory on October 1, 2020. Bud lived a full life and never passed an opportunity to sit with his family and friends to enjoy casting a line for the ultimate catch, or to pitch a tent and campout under the stars. Bud is survived by his family; sisters Jan Michaels, Jane (Eric) Fiessinger; Niece, Erica Fiessinger; Nephews, Matt and Greg (Tasha) Fiessinger; Great Nieces, Victoria Fiessinger, Ryelynn Smith, Savannah Fiessinger and Brooklynn Fiessinger. Bud was preceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mattie Michaels. A Celebration of Life Service will be broadcast live on Facebook at www.samiddletown.org on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7:00pm. Donations and condolences may be offered to The Salvation Army Middletown at 1914 First Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044 and The Salvation Army Lexington, Ky at 736 W. Main Lexington, Ky 40508. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved