82 of Mt. Vernon, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born in Estill County, KY on April 3, 1938 the son of the late William Arthur and Stanley Reed Tipton. He is a retired employee of IBM, Lexington and NAACO, Berea and was a member of Livingston Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, and papaw. He will be remembered for his love for God, for his family and for all children, and, of course, for Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Tipton; his children, Billy and Michelle Tipton of Eddyville, Vickie and Gary Howard of Harrodsburg, Leslie Tipton of Winchester, Lori Gill of Berea, Melissa and Ronnie Owens of Somerset, and Melody and Chastity Ware of California; siblings, Norelyne Goodlett and William Kenneth Tipton, both of Lexington, Eldean “Peggy” Hall of Nicholasville, and Jerry and Betty Tipton of Winchester; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Tipton of Nicholasville; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great grandchild. A host of nieces and nephews, as well as special pastors, Gary “Shank” Parker and Randy McPheron, also survive. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Tipton; a brother, Robert “Buster” Tipton; a son-in-law, Barry Gill; sisters-in-law, Betty Tipton and Dorothy Tipton; and a great grandson, Colton Crouch. In accordance with social distancing and our current health and safety concerns, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family of Mr. Tipton would like to extend a special thanks to all the Rockcastle Regional Hospital Staff and Rockcastle EMS. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Tipton’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2020