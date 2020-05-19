Ralph Wayne McDonald
Ralph Wayne McDonald, 80, widower of Lois McDonald, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. A native of Winchester, Kentucky, he was born on September 4, 1939, to the late Nelson and Irene Biggerstaff McDonald. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and retired from Standard Products after 35 years of service. Mr. McDonald was also a 32nd degree Mason of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He is survived by one son, Michael (Sonya) McDonald; two grandchildren, Elijah McDonald and Isabelle McDonald and several cousins. Private services will be held at Scobee Funeral Home by Dr. Todd Rader with burial in the Winchester Cemetery.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
