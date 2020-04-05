|
|
92, peacefully departed this life on Mar. 30. 2020. Ralph was born in Yates, West Virginia on February 14, 1928 to Joseph McDonie and Susie Edwards. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Campbell McDonie. He is survived by daughter, Billie Sue McDonie Woolley (Robert); son, Ralph W. McDonie, Jr. (Sara); grandchildren, Ruth Woolley, John Woolley, Matthew Woolley, Kathryn McDonie, Trey McDonie (Meetra); and 4 great-grandchildren, Lily Woolley, McKenna, Gracelynn and Eloise McDonie. Interment will occur at a later date at the Christ Church Cathedral Columbarium. Contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Community Cupboard at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Handling Arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020