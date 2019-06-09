Home

Ramona A. (Walker) Kreimer

KREIMER Ramona A."Mona" (nee Walker), 47, June 6, 2019, Green Township. Beloved wife of Mark E. Kreimer, devoted mother of Ashley Morris (Bradley), Eyan Duncan, Jacqueline Hawkins (Anthony) & Rebecca Kreimer (Zachary Mink), blessed Mimi of Keegan, Kason & Bianca, daughter of Zelma Devers Walker (the late Carlton Curtis) & the late Richard Walker, dear sister of Jeannie Henderson (Robert) & the late Alenia Walker, loving aunt of Kyler Henderson, also survived by many friends & family. Kentucky visitation Fri., June 14, 12-2:30 PM at Victory Life, 1141 Lexington Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324 & Ohio visitation Sat., June 15, 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Park Foundation www.nationalparks.org www.dennisgeorge funerals.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019
