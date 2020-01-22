Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Dunn Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Dunn Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON Ramona Dunn, of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully at home in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband, James Thompson, Sr., her son James Thompson, Jr. (Felicia), grandchildren James, III (Trey), Jordan, Jada, Ashley Riffe, and great-grandson Jaxson Jones. Service is Saturday, January 25, 2020 with visitation from 10am-12pm and funeral at 12pm at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 749 Florida Street, Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -