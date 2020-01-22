|
|
THOMPSON Ramona Dunn, of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully at home in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband, James Thompson, Sr., her son James Thompson, Jr. (Felicia), grandchildren James, III (Trey), Jordan, Jada, Ashley Riffe, and great-grandson Jaxson Jones. Service is Saturday, January 25, 2020 with visitation from 10am-12pm and funeral at 12pm at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 749 Florida Street, Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020