Ramona SCHAEFER

SCHAEFER Ramona Jane, 69, passed away Saturday, July 4 th at her home in Lexington KY. Born January 30 th , 1951 in Jasper Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Gregory and Eleanor Miller Dosch. Ramona spent her career as a seamstress, a mother, a grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Brett) Marcum and Sherri (Billy) Spickard; four grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin, Alexander (Marissa), and Samuel; and two great grandchildren, James and Paula. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 pm Thursday, July 9 th at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 8, 2020.
