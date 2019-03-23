|
|
RICE Randall David, RDR, beloved husband of Kathy (Johnson) Rice passed away March 16th in St. Petersburg, FL at the age of 64. A vibrant and beautiful soul, RDR was born March 20th 1954 in Ft. Mitchell Kentucky to the late Paul Sr. and Mary Ann (Kathman) Rice. The family moved to Lexington shortly thereafter where he attended Christ the King school, graduating from Tates Creek High School in 1972. Randy had an outstanding Professional career and reputation in the car industry, retiring after 25 years as F&I manager at Quantrell Cadillac. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Rice, Jr. Survivors include siblings Susie Dunigan, (Randy), Margaret DeCors (Howard) John J Rice (Deborah), Rosemary Rice all of Lexington and Timothy Rice (Jayne) of Naples, FL. Nieces include Missy (Dunigan) Wengert (Bill), Colorado Springs, Co. Annie (Dunigan) Robertson (Ben), Oxford, Ms., Dawn (Dunigan) Harris (Brian), Cary, NC., Sara Dunigan, Louisville, Ky., Paul Kokinda, (Kris) Naples Fl., Katie Tabeling, (Doug) Atlanta, Ga., Molly Dunigan, Mary Beth (Rice) Hayes (Josh), Madeline Moses, Caroline Rice and Nephews Matthew Rice and John Ben Rice, all ofLexington. A funeral mass will be held in St. Petersburg at St. Jude Cathedral March 26th at 1pm. On April 15th, 11am, a Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Cathedral followed by a reception at Heman Hall.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 23, 2019