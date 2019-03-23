Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randall Rice Obituary
RICE Randall David, RDR, beloved husband of Kathy (Johnson) Rice passed away March 16th in St. Petersburg, FL at the age of 64. A vibrant and beautiful soul, RDR was born March 20th 1954 in Ft. Mitchell Kentucky to the late Paul Sr. and Mary Ann (Kathman) Rice. The family moved to Lexington shortly thereafter where he attended Christ the King school, graduating from Tates Creek High School in 1972. Randy had an outstanding Professional career and reputation in the car industry, retiring after 25 years as F&I manager at Quantrell Cadillac. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Rice, Jr. Survivors include siblings Susie Dunigan, (Randy), Margaret DeCors (Howard) John J Rice (Deborah), Rosemary Rice all of Lexington and Timothy Rice (Jayne) of Naples, FL. Nieces include Missy (Dunigan) Wengert (Bill), Colorado Springs, Co. Annie (Dunigan) Robertson (Ben), Oxford, Ms., Dawn (Dunigan) Harris (Brian), Cary, NC., Sara Dunigan, Louisville, Ky., Paul Kokinda, (Kris) Naples Fl., Katie Tabeling, (Doug) Atlanta, Ga., Molly Dunigan, Mary Beth (Rice) Hayes (Josh), Madeline Moses, Caroline Rice and Nephews Matthew Rice and John Ben Rice, all ofLexington. A funeral mass will be held in St. Petersburg at St. Jude Cathedral March 26th at 1pm. On April 15th, 11am, a Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Cathedral followed by a reception at Heman Hall.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.