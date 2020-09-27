Randy Brumley, age 49, of Georgetown, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Joe and Elvie Wooten Brumley. Randy was of the Pentecostal faith, employed at Toyota, and he loved hunting and playing his guitar. Randy is survived by his son, Randy (Kayla Marie) Brumley, Jr. of Frankfort, Kentucky; granddaughter, Averlee Rose Brumley; siblings, Betty Wager of Georgetown, Loretta (Ricky) Centers of Frankfort, Lorene (Tony) Brumley of Frankfort, Ronnie Brumley of Stamping Ground, and Vickie (Freddie) Clark of Georgetown; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation for Randy will begin at 10:30 am until the time of service at 12:30, on Monday, Septembger 28,2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Caney Fork Cemetery, 2450 Rockdale Road in Owenton, Kentucky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
