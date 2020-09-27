1/
Randy Brumley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Brumley, age 49, of Georgetown, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Joe and Elvie Wooten Brumley. Randy was of the Pentecostal faith, employed at Toyota, and he loved hunting and playing his guitar. Randy is survived by his son, Randy (Kayla Marie) Brumley, Jr. of Frankfort, Kentucky; granddaughter, Averlee Rose Brumley; siblings, Betty Wager of Georgetown, Loretta (Ricky) Centers of Frankfort, Lorene (Tony) Brumley of Frankfort, Ronnie Brumley of Stamping Ground, and Vickie (Freddie) Clark of Georgetown; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation for Randy will begin at 10:30 am until the time of service at 12:30, on Monday, Septembger 28,2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Caney Fork Cemetery, 2450 Rockdale Road in Owenton, Kentucky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:30 AM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
12:30 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Burial
Caney Fork Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved