Randolph Railey “Randy” Fishback, 74, husband of Jonathan Beckman died Saturday, January 4, at his residence in Versailles. Born in to a prominent family of Woodford County, he was the son of the late Randolph Railey and Ruth Sudduth Fishback II. Randy was an avid art and antique dealer, former owner of Bluegrass Florist Lexington, he traveled to Europe on several occasions to purchase religious icons, he had a love for animals, a member of the Versailles Presbyterian Church, and graduate of University High School Lexington. Randy will be lovingly remembered by his husband, Jonathan Beckman, Versailles, KY, sister, Betsy Fishback Tumey of Danville, KY, nephew, John (Jenny) Tumey, Charleston, SC, nieces, Sarah Tumey (Marc) Shaffer, Austin, TX, Mary Tumey, Jonesboro, TN, Susan (Rich) Springer, Nicholasville, KY, Cousins, John Drew, St. Louis, MO, Bob Drew, St. Louis, MO, Jenny Carey Falk, Portland, OR, Dan (Susan) Carey, Versailles, KY, Mark Carey, Louisville, KY, John Fishback, Savannah, GA, Fran Fishback Allen , Lexington, KY, David Fishback, Versailles, KY, Van (Linda) Sudduth, Versailles, KY, Betty Sudduth Hall, Lexington, KY, Joann Codell Daigh, Cumming, GA, Cathy Codell Edwards, Lexington, KY, Carol Codell, Lexington, KY, Joe T. Sudduth, Louisville, KY, Sue Ann Richeson, Louisville, KY, Magaret Richerson Macemon, Mustang, OK, and Tom Ginger, Lawrenceburg, KY, a very special friend, Paul Elias, Chicago, IL, and numerous friends. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 10 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Benze officiating. Following the service visitation will be from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm Memorials are suggested to Versailles Presbyterian Church,130 N Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383. www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 9, 2020