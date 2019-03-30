Resources More Obituaries for Randy Holt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Randy Holt

Obituary Flowers Randy A. Holt, 63, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at his home. Mr. Holt was born February 3,1956 in Louisa, KY the son to the late Elwanda Joy (Andrews) and Clyde Edward Holt, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lana Holt. Survivors include his wife Emma Jane Holt; children Jonathon Holt, Amanda Parsley and Angela McClaskey, and Edward James Dishmon; grandchildren Austin Holt, Duke Parsley, Josie Parsley, Elijah Parsley, Betty Jane Parsley, and Gus Parsley; sisters Elizabeth Joy Jackson and Cindy Locke; and brother Clyde Edward Holt, Jr. Funeral services with be conducted Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dick Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Lynch Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of services. Young Funeral has been entrusted with the care of Mr.Holt. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019