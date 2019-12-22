|
|
|
Marvin Randy Long, age 59 and the husband of Anna Fryman Long, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at UK Bluegrass Care Center, in Lexington. Randy was born December 26, 1959 in Hamilton, Ohio to Patricia Clemons Jones of Dayton, Ohio and the late Marvin Long. He was a USA Navy Veteran, a member of Revival Tabernacle in Lexington, was a proud member of the NRA and loved running the Hinton-Weber Animal Shelter. In addition to his mother and his wife he is survived by his daughter April Bowen of Birmingham, Alabama, granddaughter, Scarlett Bowen, his sister, Lisa Long and brother Chris Long, both of Dayton, Ohio, and his adopted son Bert Sheldon of Scott County. He is also survived by his sister in law, Betty (Jimmy) Higgins; niece, Samantha (Jamie) Gifford, nephew, James C. Higgins; and 2 great nieces, Julia and Taylor Gaines. A memorial visitation for family and friends will be at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12 to 2 with a memorial service starting at 2pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019