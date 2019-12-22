Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Long

Send Flowers
Randy Long Obituary
Marvin Randy Long, age 59 and the husband of Anna Fryman Long, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at UK Bluegrass Care Center, in Lexington. Randy was born December 26, 1959 in Hamilton, Ohio to Patricia Clemons Jones of Dayton, Ohio and the late Marvin Long. He was a USA Navy Veteran, a member of Revival Tabernacle in Lexington, was a proud member of the NRA and loved running the Hinton-Weber Animal Shelter. In addition to his mother and his wife he is survived by his daughter April Bowen of Birmingham, Alabama, granddaughter, Scarlett Bowen, his sister, Lisa Long and brother Chris Long, both of Dayton, Ohio, and his adopted son Bert Sheldon of Scott County. He is also survived by his sister in law, Betty (Jimmy) Higgins; niece, Samantha (Jamie) Gifford, nephew, James C. Higgins; and 2 great nieces, Julia and Taylor Gaines. A memorial visitation for family and friends will be at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12 to 2 with a memorial service starting at 2pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -