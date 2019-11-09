Home

Rashawn Isaiah Jackson Obituary
Rashawn Isaiah Jackson, 22, of Christopher Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Rashawn was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 5, 1997 to Essien Jackson and Celeste Breaden Jackson. He was a graduate of East Jessamine High School and was employed by Tony’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. In additional to his parents he is survived by a brother, Terren Jackson and his maternal grandparents, Susan Baker, John Baker and Kermit Coots Jr., paternal grandparents, Frank and Kim Jackson. 12:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home, visitation will be Sunday from 3-8:00 PM, at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
