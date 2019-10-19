|
Raul 'Cuqui' Escudero, 77, died Oct. 18, 2019, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY. Raul was born Aug. 2, 1942, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the late Jose and Julia Castro Escudero. He was a successful thoroughbred trainer and bloodstock agent for more than 40 years. His love for thoroughbred racing was ignited as a young man in Puerto Rico, where he began his career as a trainer. He trained many Stakes winners and engaged in hundreds of equine transactions. After his retirement from active training, he continued to enjoy and follow racing on an almost daily basis and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his brother Jose Ramon. He is survived by his step-mother, Maggie Escudero; his step-sister Evelyn Acosta, his brother Juan Luis, and sister Jossie Escudero Flores; children Raul, Acacia 'Cachy' Dyer (John), Maria Smallwood (Lance), and Ricardo 'Rico' (Katie); 6 grandchildren, Kristina Todorich (Sam), Andrew Dyer (Amanda), Alex Smallwood (Morgan Keeler), J.C. Dyer, Casi Smallwood and Joey Escudero; dear family friend Charles Baker; and other cherished family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 4 pm Tuesday at Pax Christi Catholic Church by Father Lawrence W. Hehman. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 pm at Kerr Bothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 19, 2019