Ray "Buddy" Carter, 92, passed away at his home October 29, 2020. He was born November 29, 1927 to the late Jesse and Zella Peel Carter. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Canter Carter and son-in-law Ronald Dale Shearer. He is survived by his son, Jerry (Debbie)Carter, daughter, Cindy Shearer, five grandchildren, Angie (Todd) Lewis, Jennifer (Brian) Carpenter, Ron (Trish) Shearer, Lisa (Shane) Whitaker, Jessica (Duane) Wilder, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Survivors also include sisters, Eva Goldey, Jane Williams, Jeannie Teater and sister-in-law, Faye Canter. He was a farmer in Jessamine County and retired from UK. Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Monday November 2, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Brad Johnson officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3195 Sugar Creek Pike, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.