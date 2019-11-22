|
Ray Davis Perry, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born to the late Estell Davis and Lydia Alice Blythe Perry on October 6, 1945 in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Ray loved hunting and fishing. Those left to cherish his memory are son, Duane (Cheri) Perry of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and daughter, Renee' (Rob) Christopher of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Dillon Graves, Katelyn Graves, Victoria Perry, Brynleigh Perry, Danny Eckler, and William Perry; great grandchild, Oliver Graves. Ray is also survived by sisters, Norma Lou Welch and Janice Fay (Pete) Wise, both of Georgetown, Kentucky and Gayla Joyce (Ronnie) Darnell of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. He is also survived by other extended family. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 noon at Stamping Ground Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019