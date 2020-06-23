Ray Len Brannock, 65, widower to Joni Blenda Sexton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the son of the late John Edward and Cora Bell McKinney Brannock. He was born on July 28, 1954 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Ray was an auto painter. Ray is survived by son, Len (Lynnette) Brannock, II of Lexington, Kentucky; granddaughter, Clara Paige Brannock; brothers, Paul Anthony Brannock and John Edward Brannock, both of Lexington, Kentucky. Ray was preceded in death by brothers, Daryl Brannock and Gary Brannock. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7:00pm at 711 Wilderness Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40509. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.