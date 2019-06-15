PUNTA GORDA - Dr. Raymond A. Kopczyk, 86, passed away May 3, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Fl. Ray was born February 6, 1933 in Chicago Ill. He was preceded in death by Helen Mary Kopczyk, his wife of 60 years. After receiving his Dental Degree from Northwestern University, Ray Joined the Air Force earning the rank of Lt. Colonel. During that time, Ray attended Ohio State University receiving his advanced Dental Degree in Periodontics. In 1969, Ray retired from the Air Force and moved his family to Lexington KY. where he joined the faculty at the University Of Kentucky College of Dentistry. He eventually became the Chairman of the Periodontics Department. Ray's passion was playing Jazz music and he played professionally for over 70 years with groups such as the Ed Minor Quartet and the Men of Note. Loving warmer climates and fishing, Ray and Helen retired to Florida in 1992 and he resided there until his death. He is survived by his children, Dr. Tony Kopczyk (Donna), Dr. Larry Kopczyk (Cindy), Alison Freeman (Jim) and his wife Kay Kopczyk. He was "Papa" to his 8 grandchildren: Jenny Morrin, Jason Kopczyk, Dr. Brian Kopczyk Vieth, Doug Vieth, Ben Hoffman, James Freeman III, Adam Freeman and Brooke Pierre; and 12 great grandchildren, Keagan Morrin, Tristan Morrin, Addison Vieth, Judson Vieth, Noah Freeman, Isabella Pierre, Melody Pierre, Charlotte Freeman, Ava Freeman, Wheeler Freeman, Mckenzie Freeman and Lucy Freeman. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at noon at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. Lexington, Ky. Burial is immediately following at Lexington Cemetery. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary