GILLESPIE Raymond H., 91, husband of the late Margaret Spencer Gillespie, passed away on May 10, 2020 at Tanbark Healthcare. Born in Mosherville, MI on Oct. 11, 1928. He was the only child of the late W. Howard and Hilda Gillespie. He graduated from Albion College and Purdue University. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Steven R. (Cindy) Gillespie of Lexington and Bruce H. (Sue) Gillespie of Belleville, IL; seven grandsons, one granddaughter, and six great-grandchildren. A private service was held at Milward-Man O' War and interment at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Tanbark Healthcare and his physician Dr. Danilo Corales. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2020.
